TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.60.

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TransUnion Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.63. 144,459 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,639. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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