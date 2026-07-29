TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $85.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TransUnion from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.19.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,695,013.76. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,102. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

More TransUnion News

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion forecast. EPS also increased from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion forecast. EPS also increased from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth. TransUnion lifts outlook after strong quarterly revenue growth

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted growth momentum across TransUnion’s business, including demand for credit, risk and marketing data products and the contribution from alternative credit data. Investors viewed the commentary as evidence that recent investments and acquisitions are supporting expansion. TransUnion Corp. Earnings Call Highlights Growth Momentum

The earnings call highlighted growth momentum across TransUnion’s business, including demand for credit, risk and marketing data products and the contribution from alternative credit data. Investors viewed the commentary as evidence that recent investments and acquisitions are supporting expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 was broadly in line with estimates, though its midpoint is slightly below the $1.21 consensus. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, also consistent with expectations.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 was broadly in line with estimates, though its midpoint is slightly below the $1.21 consensus. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, also consistent with expectations. Negative Sentiment: TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, a potential headwind for lenders and for demand or pricing in parts of its auto-related business. TransUnion Flags a Surge in Auto Loan Fraud Losses

TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, a potential headwind for lenders and for demand or pricing in parts of its auto-related business. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts cautioned that the strong results may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation following its recent rally, potentially limiting additional upside unless TransUnion continues to outperform. TransUnion Q2 Earnings: Great Print, But It Seems to Be Priced Accordingly

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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