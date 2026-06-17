TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $64.2660, with a volume of 2191256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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