TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $1.2482 billion for the quarter. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TransUnion Trading Down 0.6%

TransUnion stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,799.60. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 4,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $314,663.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,044.31. The trade was a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $872,979. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $843,952,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $585,844,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,447,235 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $295,600,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,658 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $239,213,000 after buying an additional 151,882 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,108,357 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $185,535,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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