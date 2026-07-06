Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $76.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Travel + Leisure's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $747,035.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 487,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,550,540.33. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $37,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,691.48. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,122. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,449,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 631,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 367,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 885,105 shares of the company's stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 359,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,478 shares of the company's stock worth $40,024,000 after buying an additional 314,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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