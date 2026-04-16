Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $299.38 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $247.81 and a 1-year high of $313.12. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $299.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.73.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Travelers Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Travelers Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total value of $16,424,515.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. The trade was a 17.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings: core/non‑GAAP EPS beat consensus — TRV reported core EPS of $7.71 (and GAAP diluted EPS $7.78), topping Street estimates and reflecting materially higher profitability year‑over‑year. This beat underpins continued earnings power. Earnings Beat

Q1 earnings: core/non‑GAAP EPS beat consensus — TRV reported core EPS of $7.71 (and GAAP diluted EPS $7.78), topping Street estimates and reflecting materially higher profitability year‑over‑year. This beat underpins continued earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Travelers raised its quarterly dividend by 13.6% to $1.25, signaling strong free cash flow and shareholder return priority — a clear positive for income investors. Dividend Raise

Dividend increase: Travelers raised its quarterly dividend by 13.6% to $1.25, signaling strong free cash flow and shareholder return priority — a clear positive for income investors. Positive Sentiment: Underlying drivers: Management cited much lower catastrophe losses and stronger investment income vs. last year, producing strong net/core income of roughly $1.7B. Those operating tailwinds improve forward earnings visibility. Press Release

Underlying drivers: Management cited much lower catastrophe losses and stronger investment income vs. last year, producing strong net/core income of roughly $1.7B. Those operating tailwinds improve forward earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews & valuation commentary: Several previews and valuation pieces highlight that TRV is trading near analyst fair‑value ranges and that Wall Street had already adjusted Q1 forecasts before the print — these pieces provide context but are not immediate drivers. Valuation Article

Analyst previews & valuation commentary: Several previews and valuation pieces highlight that TRV is trading near analyst fair‑value ranges and that Wall Street had already adjusted Q1 forecasts before the print — these pieces provide context but are not immediate drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Forward expectations: Pre‑report analyst note flow and forecast updates were mixed; some models expected ~ $6.99–$6.80 EPS and ~$11.1B revenue, meaning results were parsed differently across data sources. Analyst Preview

Forward expectations: Pre‑report analyst note flow and forecast updates were mixed; some models expected ~ $6.99–$6.80 EPS and ~$11.1B revenue, meaning results were parsed differently across data sources. Negative Sentiment: Revenue/metric confusion and misses cited by some outlets: one report flagged a revenue miss (SA: $10.34B vs. higher estimates), creating uncertainty about which revenue measure investors should use — that ambiguity can pressure the stock short‑term. Revenue Miss Note

Revenue/metric confusion and misses cited by some outlets: one report flagged a revenue miss (SA: $10.34B vs. higher estimates), creating uncertainty about which revenue measure investors should use — that ambiguity can pressure the stock short‑term. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & analyst skepticism: press coverage noted shares fell after the print despite the dividend bump — headlines said the dividend alone wasn’t enough to offset concerns. Separately, Bank of America trimmed its price target to $257 and kept an underperform view, which adds downward analyst pressure. Market Reaction BofA Note

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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