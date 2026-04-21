Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $3,037,700.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.77, for a total transaction of $3,037,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,707,621.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TRV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $301.39. 2,183,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,191. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $299.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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