Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $333.11.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average of $299.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $349.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 28.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a Buy rating and a $395 price target , which implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a rating and a , which implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $334 and Mizuho lifted its target to $324 , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to and Mizuho lifted its target to , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to $28.00 , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance.

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to beat estimates again in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article: Will Travelers (TRV) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Travelers is expected to beat earnings estimates in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Article: Travelers (TRV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

Another Zacks note said Travelers is in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of Hold , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish.

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Article: Travelers Companies (TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current share price, implying limited short-term upside if results fail to impress.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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