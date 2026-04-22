Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

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TRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,477 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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