Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

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Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $2,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,188.90. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,429 shares of the construction company's stock worth $192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,255 shares of the construction company's stock worth $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,755,767 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,613,000 after acquiring an additional 252,949 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,170,244 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,955 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 279,979 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.0%

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $954.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes's revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc NYSE: TPH is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company's operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

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