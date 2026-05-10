Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Trilogy Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$6.16 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.17.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trilogy Metals

In other news, insider Olav Langelaar bought 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$78,880. The trade was a 54.55% increase in their position. Company insiders own 17.86% of the company's stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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