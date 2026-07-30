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Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Trilogy Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trilogy Metals shares fell below their 50-day moving average, declining as low as C$4.04 before closing at C$4.11, compared with a 50-day average of C$5.09.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a C$7.00 average price target. National Bank Financial cut its target to C$7.50, while Raymond James upgraded the stock to “moderate buy.”
  • Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares for approximately C$304,000, reducing his ownership by nearly 73%; insiders still hold 17.86% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trilogy Metals.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and traded as low as C$4.04. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 400,683 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMQ shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,668.48. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 17.86% of the company's stock.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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