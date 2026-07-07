Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.58% from the stock's current price.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

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Trimble Stock Up 1.3%

TRMB stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 2,034,773 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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