TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.83% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNET. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.80.

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TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. 275,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.99. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $73.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,285.88. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,995.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 135,534 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key TriNet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting TriNet Group this week:

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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