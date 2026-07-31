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Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Trinity Industries logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries’ price target to $34 from $35 while maintaining a “neutral” rating, implying roughly 0.96% downside from the $34.33 opening price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Trinity has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $35, with one Buy rating and two Hold ratings.
  • In its latest quarter, Trinity beat earnings expectations with EPS of $0.32 versus $0.28 expected, but revenue fell 16% year over year to $492 million, below the $538.87 million consensus estimate.
  • Interested in Trinity Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $34.33 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,201 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,801,236 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,263 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trinity Industries by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,927,843 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $236,251,000 after buying an additional 3,518,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,638 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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