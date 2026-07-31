Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.5% on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trinity Industries traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.7620. 392,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 761,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

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Key Trinity Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trinity Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trinity reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $485 million, exceeding the $474.8 million consensus estimate. The company also reported $1.25 in diluted EPS from continuing operations, 97.3% lease-fleet utilization, a 3.5% future lease rate differential, and 1,570 railcar deliveries. Trinity Industries Second Quarter 2026 Results

Trinity reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $485 million, exceeding the $474.8 million consensus estimate. The company also reported $1.25 in diluted EPS from continuing operations, 97.3% lease-fleet utilization, a 3.5% future lease rate differential, and 1,570 railcar deliveries. Positive Sentiment: New railcar orders totaled 1,560 during the quarter, indicating continued demand for Trinity’s railcar leasing and manufacturing operations. Trinity Industries Q2 Income Rises, Revenue Falls

New railcar orders totaled 1,560 during the quarter, indicating continued demand for Trinity’s railcar leasing and manufacturing operations. Neutral Sentiment: Management kept fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $2.20 to $2.40, broadly in line with the $2.32 analyst consensus, but the midpoint leaves limited room for an earnings-positive surprise. Trinity Industries Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management kept fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $2.20 to $2.40, broadly in line with the $2.32 analyst consensus, but the midpoint leaves limited room for an earnings-positive surprise. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 4.2% year over year, highlighting weaker top-line performance despite the quarterly revenue beat. One market-data report also showed a $0.36 per-share loss versus a $1.34 consensus estimate, conflicting with the company’s reported $1.25 continuing-operations EPS and potentially adding uncertainty for investors. Trinity Industries Earnings Report

Revenue declined 4.2% year over year, highlighting weaker top-line performance despite the quarterly revenue beat. One market-data report also showed a $0.36 per-share loss versus a $1.34 consensus estimate, conflicting with the company’s reported $1.25 continuing-operations EPS and potentially adding uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target from $35 to $34 and maintained a neutral rating. Although the revised target implies modest upside, the reduction signals limited near-term conviction in the stock. Benzinga Analyst Update

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 880.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Trinity Industries's payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Further Reading

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