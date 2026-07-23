Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.43.

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A number of research firms have commented on BBOX. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.7%

BBOX opened at GBX 170 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 132.20 and a one year high of GBX 174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.75.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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