Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Tronox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Tronox Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of TROX stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Tronox has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Tronox's payout ratio is currently -6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John D. Romano sold 101,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $669,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,473,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,946.60. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle sold 14,575 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 175,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,656.60. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock worth $1,145,137. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,576 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 19,600 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Tronox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tronox by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,619 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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