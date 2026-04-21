TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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View Our Latest Research Report on TRUE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,265 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.22. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates a digital automotive marketplace designed to streamline the vehicle buying and selling process in the United States. Through its online platform, TrueCar provides prospective car buyers with transparent pricing information, real‐time market data and guaranteed savings from a network of certified dealers. The company's core offerings include pricing analytics, dealer inventory listings and a purchase–price guarantee that aims to reduce the negotiation burden typically associated with new and used vehicle transactions.

Founded in 2005 under the name Zag.com by entrepreneur Scott Painter, the company rebranded as TrueCar in 2010 and subsequently completed its initial public offering in 2014.

Further Reading

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