Truist Financial Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $309.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $246.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the online travel company's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $262.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $292.67.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 2.5%

EXPE traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 147,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,259. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $312.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $243.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,440 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $40,030,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,120 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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