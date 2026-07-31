Truist Financial Boosts Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $350.00

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock's previous close.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.00.

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Labcorp Stock Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.74. Labcorp has a 52-week low of $244.52 and a 52-week high of $316.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labcorp will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,212.57. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,535 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,981 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,010 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $534,023,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Labcorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,974 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356,825 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,343,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Labcorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labcorp reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.99, exceeding the $4.78 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 5.8% year over year to $3.73 billion, slightly above estimates. Reuters earnings article

Labcorp reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.99, exceeding the $4.78 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 5.8% year over year to $3.73 billion, slightly above estimates. Positive Sentiment: Performance was supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Diagnostics Laboratory Services revenue increased 5.5% to $2.90 billion, while Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue grew 6.5% to $836.2 million. Management also highlighted opportunities in oncology, consumer health and technology. Labcorp second-quarter results

Performance was supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Diagnostics Laboratory Services revenue increased 5.5% to $2.90 billion, while Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue grew 6.5% to $836.2 million. Management also highlighted opportunities in oncology, consumer health and technology. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99 consensus, and provided revenue guidance of approximately $14.71-$14.83 billion. Labcorp also increased its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion and repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter. Labcorp Q2 earnings call transcript

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99 consensus, and provided revenue guidance of approximately $14.71-$14.83 billion. Labcorp also increased its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion and repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized margin improvement, organic growth of 4.2% and continued investment in testing capabilities and biopharma services. These trends support the longer-term outlook, although investors will look for evidence that growth can accelerate.

Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized margin improvement, organic growth of 4.2% and continued investment in testing capabilities and biopharma services. These trends support the longer-term outlook, although investors will look for evidence that growth can accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell in premarket trading despite the results, suggesting the beat and guidance increase may have been largely anticipated. With LH trading near its 52-week high and at approximately 28 times earnings, investors may have wanted a stronger outlook or more significant upside to justify the valuation. Separate trading data also showed insider selling without reported insider purchases over the past six months, adding a modest sentiment concern. Zacks Labcorp stock reaction article

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

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