Truist Financial Boosts Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $145.00

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.94% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nextpower from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Nextpower from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nextpower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.46.

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Nextpower Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ NXT opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. Nextpower has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $935.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextpower will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nextpower

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,130 shares in the company, valued at $33,158,633.60. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $3,498,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 186,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,046,264. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 4th quarter worth about $170,918,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nextpower by 134.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,362,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,488,000 after buying an additional 780,958 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nextpower by 2,017.7% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,909,000 after buying an additional 539,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Nextpower by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 848,110 shares of the company's stock worth $73,879,000 after buying an additional 498,110 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextpower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate and up from $1.16 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter. Nextpower Q1 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Nextpower reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate and up from $1.16 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to approximately $935 million, while gross profit rose 19.2% to $336 million. Gross margin expanded to 35.9% from 32.6%, supporting the bullish reaction. Nextpower reports Q1 fiscal year 2027 financial results

Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to approximately $935 million, while gross profit rose 19.2% to $336 million. Gross margin expanded to 35.9% from 32.6%, supporting the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow jumped 48.9% to $121.1 million, and cash and equivalents reached roughly $1.2 billion. The strong balance sheet and relatively limited capital spending improve financial flexibility. Nextpower earnings, revenue growth and higher cash flow

Operating cash flow jumped 48.9% to $121.1 million, and cash and equivalents reached roughly $1.2 billion. The strong balance sheet and relatively limited capital spending improve financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: The completed acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power is expected to broaden Nextpower’s inverter and energy-storage technology platform and accelerate U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower completes power conversion acquisition

The completed acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power is expected to broaden Nextpower’s inverter and energy-storage technology platform and accelerate U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with Roth Capital reiterating a Buy rating and recent price targets well above the current market level. However, targets may not immediately reflect the quarter’s modest revenue growth. Roth Capital reiterates Buy rating

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with Roth Capital reiterating a Buy rating and recent price targets well above the current market level. However, targets may not immediately reflect the quarter’s modest revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $935.2 million narrowly missed the approximately $935.4 million consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by profitability than stronger-than-expected sales. Nextpower misses sales expectations

Revenue of $935.2 million narrowly missed the approximately $935.4 million consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by profitability than stronger-than-expected sales. Negative Sentiment: Investors should also note valuation and governance risks: the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while reported insider activity showed 24 sales and no purchases over the past six months.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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