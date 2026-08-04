Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $344.00 to $417.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOG.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moog from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moog currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $462.33.

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Moog Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:MOG.A traded up $14.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.69. 130,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $397.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.32. Moog has a 52 week low of $187.66 and a 52 week high of $430.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.06. Moog had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moog will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moog

In other Moog news, Director John Scannell sold 3,000 shares of Moog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $1,120,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,529,873.20. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet M. Coletti sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.66, for a total transaction of $229,314.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,333,010.70. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles.

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