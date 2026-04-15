Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Price

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $233.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the company's previous close.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.58.

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Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.67. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.Avery Dennison's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,982,210.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,900,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $703,856,000 after acquiring an additional 647,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $673,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after acquiring an additional 435,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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