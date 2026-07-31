Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company's previous close.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimpress presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.50.

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Cimpress Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $94.70 on Friday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $944.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.53 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,099.57. This trade represents a 44.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 27.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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