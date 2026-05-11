Truist Financial Increases BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $212.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.96.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.39. 246,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,572. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,691,000 after buying an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,754,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,460,000 after buying an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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