Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company's previous close.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5%

AGIO stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.04). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $99,203,000 after buying an additional 2,049,287 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,478,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $84,604,000 after purchasing an additional 845,433 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,402,000 after buying an additional 733,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $19,159,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mitapivat revenue surged: Second-quarter worldwide net revenue for PYRUKYND and AQVESME reached $44.7 million, up from $12.5 million a year earlier and well above analyst expectations near $26.4 million. Agios also reported 442 cumulative AQVESME prescriptions in the U.S. as of June 30. Agios second-quarter results and business update

Second-quarter worldwide net revenue for PYRUKYND and AQVESME reached $44.7 million, up from $12.5 million a year earlier and well above analyst expectations near $26.4 million. Agios also reported 442 cumulative AQVESME prescriptions in the U.S. as of June 30. Positive Sentiment: Important FDA catalyst approaches: The FDA granted Priority Review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 PDUFA target date. Approval could materially expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios projects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Agios revenue outlook and sickle-cell FDA decision

The FDA granted Priority Review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 PDUFA target date. Approval could materially expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios projects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS estimate to $0.66 from $0.64, maintained a Buy rating, and kept a $55 price target—above the stock’s recent trading level.

HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS estimate to $0.66 from $0.64, maintained a Buy rating, and kept a $55 price target—above the stock’s recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and pipeline: Agios held $964.8 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities at quarter-end, while adding cevidoplenib for immune thrombocytopenia and advancing AG-236 into Phase 2/3 testing for polycythemia vera. Agios pipeline and financial update

Agios held $964.8 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities at quarter-end, while adding cevidoplenib for immune thrombocytopenia and advancing AG-236 into Phase 2/3 testing for polycythemia vera. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly loss remains significant: Agios reported a second-quarter loss of $1.69 per share, although coverage differed on whether this beat or missed consensus estimates. The loss improved from $1.93 per share a year ago, but the company remains unprofitable.

Agios reported a second-quarter loss of $1.69 per share, although coverage differed on whether this beat or missed consensus estimates. The loss improved from $1.93 per share a year ago, but the company remains unprofitable. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation overhang: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Agios investors, which could create reputational and legal uncertainty. Pomerantz investor investigation

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here