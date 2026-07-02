Truist Financial Lowers Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $149.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.10.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 92.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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