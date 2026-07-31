Truist Financial Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $1,220.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,215.00 to $1,220.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $1,208.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,192.38.

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Equinix Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,047.53 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,054.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $994.82.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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