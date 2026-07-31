Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL)

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ralliant from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore began coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.40.

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Ralliant Price Performance

NYSE RAL opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17. Ralliant has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralliant will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $40,526,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ralliant by 42.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ralliant by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Ralliant

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Ralliant reported adjusted EPS of $0.68, above the $0.63 consensus and slightly ahead of $0.67 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year on both a reported and organic basis. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant reported adjusted EPS of $0.68, above the $0.63 consensus and slightly ahead of $0.67 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year on both a reported and organic basis. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Ralliant now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.76 to $2.90, compared with the $2.65 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was lifted to roughly $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion, also above the approximately $2.2 billion consensus. Ralliant forecasts 2026 revenue and productivity savings

Ralliant now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.76 to $2.90, compared with the $2.65 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was lifted to roughly $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion, also above the approximately $2.2 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Near-term outlook also topped expectations: Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $0.72 to $0.78 and revenue of $570 million to $590 million, above consensus estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively.

Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $0.72 to $0.78 and revenue of $570 million to $590 million, above consensus estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings could support margins: Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million to $60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential longer-term earnings catalyst.

Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million to $60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential longer-term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volatility increased: RAL was briefly halted under a limit-up/limit-down pause, indicating unusually rapid price movement following the results rather than a fundamental change in the company’s outlook.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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