TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.61 and traded as high as $58.45. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 99,658 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.62.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.76%.The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DUTCH ASSET Corp lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.9% in the first quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the bank's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the bank's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY NASDAQ: TRST is a bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, that provides a full suite of community banking and financial services primarily across upstate New York and western Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Trustco Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, as well as consumer, residential mortgage, and commercial lending solutions. Additional services include wealth management, trust administration, and insurance products tailored to the needs of individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1902 as the Glens Falls Trust Company, TrustCo Bank has grown steadily through organic branch expansion and acquisitions of locally based banks.

Further Reading

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