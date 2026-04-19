TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,883,019.48. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.76. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $126.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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