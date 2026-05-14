TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 88,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,770 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $168.82 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 2.11.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here