TuHURA Biosciences (HURA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1533) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect TuHURA Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

TuHURA Biosciences stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.01. TuHURA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut TuHURA Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuHURA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,208 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company's core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA's approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

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