Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $4.95. Tuniu shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tuniu

Tuniu Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 6.09%.The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuniu by 123.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,781 shares of the technology company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tuniu by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,919 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu NASDAQ: TOUR. Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company's flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

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