Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.6667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Turning Point Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, CFO Andrew Flynn sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $195,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,353.51. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

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