TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TWFG from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TWFG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TWFG from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TWFG currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.86.

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TWFG Price Performance

Shares of TWFG stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $26.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 94.71 and a current ratio of 94.71. TWFG has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.21.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TWFG

In other news, Director Michael Doak bought 7,865 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $152,974.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 765,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,890,667.15. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,663 in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWFG

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TWFG by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,327 shares of the company's stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 79,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TWFG by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TWFG by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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