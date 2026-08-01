TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TWFG from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on TWFG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TWFG from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.86.

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TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 94.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.21. TWFG has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TWFG

In other TWFG news, Director Michael Doak purchased 7,865 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $152,974.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 765,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,890,667.15. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,663. Company insiders own 68.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TWFG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWFG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TWFG by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TWFG during the third quarter worth $142,000.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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