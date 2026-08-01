TWFG (TWFG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $77.3440 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.67 million. On average, analysts expect TWFG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TWFG Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. TWFG has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 94.71 and a quick ratio of 94.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TWFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TWFG from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TWFG from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TWFG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on TWFG in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWFG

Insider Activity

In other TWFG news, Director Michael Doak purchased 7,865 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $152,974.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 765,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,890,667.15. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 68.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWFG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in TWFG by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in TWFG during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in TWFG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

About TWFG

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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