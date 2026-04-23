Twilio (TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.3432 billion for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Twilio's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $150.08 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,788 shares of company stock worth $6,068,408 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 46.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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