Twilio (TWLO) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $1.4310 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $188.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Twilio from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $220.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares in the company, valued at $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,309 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,219 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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