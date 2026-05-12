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Twilio's (TWLO) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Twilio logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating on Twilio and maintained a $215 price target, implying about 8.39% upside from the current share price.
  • Twilio has drawn generally positive analyst sentiment overall, with multiple firms recently raising targets; MarketBeat says the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of $193.65.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $1.50 on $1.41 billion in revenue, while revenue rose 20% year over year. Twilio also guided Q2 2026 EPS to 2.500-2.600.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $203.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $277,980.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,633.40. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,624. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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