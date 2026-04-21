Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.6923.

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A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $346.36 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $283.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.54 and a 200-day moving average of $415.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,353.40. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed purchased 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.91 per share, with a total value of $495,856.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,119.38. This represents a 45.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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