Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $464.5882.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $334.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $304.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.57. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $270.71 and a 1 year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Tyler Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Tyler reported adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share, above the $3.05-$3.06 consensus range and up from $2.91 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $645.1 million. Tyler Technologies Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Tyler reported adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share, above the $3.05-$3.06 consensus range and up from $2.91 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $645.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Recurring and SaaS revenue remained strong: Recurring revenue reached $559.5 million, or 86.7% of total revenue, while SaaS revenue grew 21.7% to $230.6 million. Operating cash flow was $124.4 million and free cash flow was $118.5 million. Tyler Technologies Q2 Revenue Rises 8 Percent

Recurring revenue reached $559.5 million, or 86.7% of total revenue, while SaaS revenue grew 21.7% to $230.6 million. Operating cash flow was $124.4 million and free cash flow was $118.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns expanded: The company authorized up to $1.5 billion in additional Class A share repurchases after buying back approximately $505 million of stock during the quarter. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence.

The company authorized up to $1.5 billion in additional Class A share repurchases after buying back approximately $505 million of stock during the quarter. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Profit guidance exceeded consensus: Tyler forecast 2026 earnings of $12.95-$13.20 per share, above the $12.30 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at $2.535-$2.575 billion.

Tyler forecast 2026 earnings of $12.95-$13.20 per share, above the $12.30 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at $2.535-$2.575 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates: Second-quarter revenue of $645.1 million was below analysts’ approximately $648 million forecast, limiting the overall upside from the earnings report.

Second-quarter revenue of $645.1 million was below analysts’ approximately $648 million forecast, limiting the overall upside from the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Price target reduced: TD Cowen lowered its Tyler Technologies price target to $400, a potentially cautious signal despite maintaining a target well above the recent trading level. TD Cowen Lowers Tyler Technologies Price Target

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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