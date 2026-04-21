Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.1429.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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