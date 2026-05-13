Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 2.1% - What's Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.02 and last traded at $74.77. Approximately 14,033,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 18,926,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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