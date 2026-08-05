Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $66.74 and last traded at $68.2090. Approximately 49,290,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 19,455,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.99.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.24 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.880 EPS.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.13.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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