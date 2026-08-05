Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber and autonomous-driving partner Wayve received licenses from Transport for London for supervised robotaxi rides using autonomous Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The approval advances Uber’s robotaxi strategy and could support future growth in mobility. Wayve and Uber Move a Step Closer to Autonomous Rides in London

Uber and autonomous-driving partner Wayve received licenses from Transport for London for supervised robotaxi rides using autonomous Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The approval advances Uber’s robotaxi strategy and could support future growth in mobility. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 12.2% year over year to $14.19 billion, while gross bookings rose 24% to $58.0 billion. Trips grew 18% to 3.9 billion and monthly active platform consumers climbed 16% to 208 million, demonstrating continued platform engagement. Uber Announces Results for Second Quarter 2026

Second-quarter revenue increased 12.2% year over year to $14.19 billion, while gross bookings rose 24% to $58.0 billion. Trips grew 18% to 3.9 billion and monthly active platform consumers climbed 16% to 208 million, demonstrating continued platform engagement. Positive Sentiment: Uber generated $2.9 billion in operating cash flow and $2.8 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17, although it included a significant benefit from equity-investment revaluations.

Uber generated $2.9 billion in operating cash flow and $2.8 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17, although it included a significant benefit from equity-investment revaluations. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed plans to invest more than $10 billion in autonomous vehicles over the coming years and is also pursuing acquisitions, including its previously announced $14.8 billion Delivery Hero transaction. These initiatives could expand Uber’s long-term addressable market but increase execution and capital-allocation risk. Uber forecasts weak quarterly profit, doubles down on robotaxi investment plans

The company reaffirmed plans to invest more than $10 billion in autonomous vehicles over the coming years and is also pursuing acquisitions, including its previously announced $14.8 billion Delivery Hero transaction. These initiatives could expand Uber’s long-term addressable market but increase execution and capital-allocation risk. Negative Sentiment: Uber forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.84 to $0.88, below the $0.91 analyst consensus. Gross bookings guidance of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion was also slightly below expectations, while foreign-exchange pressure is expected to weigh on growth. Uber issues weaker-than-expected bookings, earnings forecasts for third quarter

Uber forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.84 to $0.88, below the $0.91 analyst consensus. Gross bookings guidance of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion was also slightly below expectations, while foreign-exchange pressure is expected to weigh on growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported adjusted EPS of $0.81 missed the $0.83 consensus, and revenue of $14.19 billion was modestly below the $14.24 billion estimate. Management also cited intense competition in Brazil, which restrained trips growth.

Reported adjusted EPS of $0.81 missed the $0.83 consensus, and revenue of $14.19 billion was modestly below the $14.24 billion estimate. Management also cited intense competition in Brazil, which restrained trips growth. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Waymo’s planned move to operate its own robotaxi app, potentially increasing competition and challenging Uber’s autonomous-ride ambitions.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ANB Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ANB Bank now owns 6,035 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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