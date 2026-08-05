UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627 over the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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