UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company's previous close.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.76.

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Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $314.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 318.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $3.47, above the $3.34 consensus estimate and up from $3.09 a year earlier. Higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results, while adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $3.47, above the $3.34 consensus estimate and up from $3.09 a year earlier. Higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results, while adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39-$13.49, above the $13.22 analyst consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.55-$3.65 versus expectations of $3.52. The outlook suggests continued earnings momentum despite portfolio changes. Air Products Projects Fiscal 2026 EPS Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39-$13.49, above the $13.22 analyst consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.55-$3.65 versus expectations of $3.52. The outlook suggests continued earnings momentum despite portfolio changes. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its APD price target from $345 to $355 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and potential upside. Mizuho Raises Air Products Price Target

Mizuho raised its APD price target from $345 to $355 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products announced a long-term Taiwan electronics agreement covering four air-separation units, bulk-gas systems and pipelines, potentially strengthening its exposure to semiconductor demand. It also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Air Products Strategic Project Updates

Air Products announced a long-term Taiwan electronics agreement covering four air-separation units, bulk-gas systems and pipelines, potentially strengthening its exposure to semiconductor demand. It also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP results were sharply negative: Air Products posted a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, largely because of charges tied to business and asset actions, including the Louisiana project exit. Revenue of $3.16 billion also fell short of the $3.20 billion consensus, tempering the adjusted earnings beat. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss

Reported GAAP results were sharply negative: Air Products posted a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, largely because of charges tied to business and asset actions, including the Louisiana project exit. Revenue of $3.16 billion also fell short of the $3.20 billion consensus, tempering the adjusted earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 capital spending is now expected to be approximately $3.5 billion, following $2.9 billion in Louisiana-related charges. While the reduction may preserve cash, it also reflects the cancellation or discontinuation of major clean-energy projects and raises questions about future growth investment. Air Products Cuts Capital Spending After Louisiana Charge

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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